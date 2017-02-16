EU grant supports firm investment

A FAMILY firm in Henley-in-Arden has bought a machine to generate its own nitrogen using a grant from a European Union pot of cash.

Henley Engineers, based on Edge Lane, is a fabricator of metals and supplies laser-cut parts to a range of industries.

It spends £20,000 a year on nitrogen to power its cutting equipment.

But now it will produce its own, and has been handed £10,000 from the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Support Programme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), towards the cost of a £60,000 machine.

It will also allow the company to cut thinner materials in carbon steel at no extra cost.

Henley Engineers is run by Paul Warmington and his son, Nick, and employs 22 people. Paul, whose grandfather initially set up the company, said: “We’ve invested £750,000 in machinery in the past six years and this latest piece of technology is going to make us even more efficient, we are really grateful to the chamber for supporting us in accessing the grant funding.

“The new machine and our existing technology and expertise gives us the chance to grow further – we have more than 15,000 parts on our database.”