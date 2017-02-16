Former hotel and restaurant owner was popular figure

THE former owner and manager of the Grosvenor Hotel, the Stratford House Hotel and the old Shepherds Restaurant on Sheep Street, where Café Rouge now stands, died suddenly on 3rd February, aged 88.

Sylvia Adcock was a well-known and loved figure in Stratford, having lived and worked in the town for 48 years.

Born in Lichfield in 1928, Sylvia spent her early years living in the Wyre Forest, and at the age of 17 she enlisted, driving ambulances in the latter stage of the war.

At 19 she was an officer in the Red Cross, and worked as a nurse in a hospital for rehabilitating seriously injured servicemen.

She met and married David Adcock, and they both worked full-time while building up a small property business, which in 1969 led them to buy the Grosvenor on Warwick Road, then a 16-bedroom guesthouse on the site of the former Berowne boys’ school.

They moved to Stratford with their four daughters, Helen, Diana, Yvonne and Milly, and later bought the Anray guesthouse next door and with the help of their three eldest daughters, they built the Grosvenor House up to a three-star hotel.

In 1976 when David died the family bought the Barwyn guesthouse, creating the current 62-bedroomed hotel that was sold in 1986. At the time Sylvia was also a director of Windmill Hill Riding Academy — now the site of the Stratford Manor Hotel, and was on the charitable board of Action Unlimited.

Sylvia later bought and ran the Stratford House Hotel and Shepherds Restaurant in Sheep Street, and when she finally retired she moved to Wilmcote, where she was involved in many village groups.

Her eldest daughter died in 2010, and as well as three daughters, she leaves grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her funeral will take place at 11.45am on Friday, 24th February, at St Andrew’s Church, Wilmcote, when donations will be welcome to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.