COMPETITION Win a Mothering Sunday treat for six!

THE Stratford Hotel head chef Dean Grubb and his team are set to re-launch Sunday Lunch with a mouth-watering offering in Quills Restaurant for Mothering Sunday.

The beautiful Stratford hotel, in Arden Street, started life as a hospital right in the heart of the market town.

Set in stunningly attractive gardens to help patients convalesce where they could enjoy the charming avenue of classic English trees. Work started on conversion to become a hotel in 1996, with the first stage being the careful removal of the hospitals clock tower.

The clock tower was fully restored before being put back as the hotel’s iconic centrepiece. Transformed again in 2006 with a £7million refurbishment, you’ll find a modern haven of contemporary décor amidst the history of Stratford-upon-Avon.

The hotel offers a range of beautiful bedrooms and fabulous suites all elegantly decorated in subtle tones with LCD televisions and free internet access for all guests.

There are two dining experiences on offer including Quills restaurant with a mouthwatering menu and extensive wine list.

For those looking for a conference and meeting hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon, The Stratford has six state-of-the-art conference and meeting rooms with a maximum capacity of 132 people, ideal for board meetings, training seminars, conferences, dinners and weddings.

