Exhibition of Young Local Artists at Warwick School

The ‘Exhibition of Young Local Artists’, which is hosted by Warwick School, was established in 1985 and started with just five schools. Thirty-two years on, the exhibition has grown and this year, 29 local primary schools took part. This year also saw a change of venue from the Bridge House Theatre to Warwick Hall, which gave a new dynamic to the whole event.

This event brings together local primary schools to celebrate art and showcase young talent. The array and diversity of the pieces exhibited is phenomenal, from ‘The Friendship Tree’, pictured, to ‘3D Cake Slices’; ‘Scream’ to ‘James and the Giant Willow Weave Peach’.

There was a wonderful display of work on show and on 4 February the young artists and their families gathered for a special ‘Opening Ceremony’. The exhibition ran for the week where the public were able to come and view the extraordinary range of artwork on show.

James Ramsay, Head of Art and Design at Warwick School said, “It was fantastic to host this amazing event in Warwick Hall. The Art on display was so exciting and colourful and fit the new hall superbly. There was so much energy at the opening event and we welcomed a huge gathering of eager, local young art students as well as family and friends. Great boards with paper, pens and pastels were put up around the hall for visitors to interact with too so, not only was this an exhibition, but also a practicing studio where people could create their own work to go home on the day.

The Head Master spoke passionately about the need for Art as part of a well-rounded education as well as it being an integral part of Britain’s future economic prosperity. Certainly, based on the reception the work received, we are looking at a bright and creative future for the Arts in Warwickshire.”