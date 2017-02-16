UPDATE: M40 Crash – long delays continue

POLICE were called shortly after 8.30am this morning to reports of a collision between a lorry and car on the M40 northbound, Junction 12.

Damage has been caused to the central reservation affecting traffic on the Southbound carriageway and there will be a full closure in place at Junction 12 while the vehicles are recovered.

There are no reports of serious injury at this time and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes where possible while the carriageway is cleared and repair work is carried out.

It is not known at this time exactly how long closures will be in place, but it is expected to be several hours.