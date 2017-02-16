WE are delighted to report a major milestone for Stratford-upon-Avon’s new £22million hospital, but also news of the Birmingham Road traffic saga that will prove to be of huge frustration – read both stories on the front page of this week’s Herald.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Tributes paid to star of The Archers, Sara Coward.

Parents reassured after school ‘intruder’

Interview with Let It Shine star Harry Brown.

Stratford-upon-Avon Colleges faces fresh uncertainty.

Report from Stratford’s fourth traffic summit.

£10,000 train line economic impact study planned.

New design for former Maison nightclub revealed.

Water company defends e-coli contamination.

WIN a mother’s day meal for six at The Stratford hotel.

We talk to comedian John Shuttleworth.

Hurdler Andrew Pozzi eyes European prize.

All this and more for just 70p.

To download an e-edition CLICK HERE