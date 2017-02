STRATFORD HC men’s first team swept aside Leicester 4-0 to take over as leaders of the Midlands Two.

Though the Black and Whites struggled to get into top form, they had enough to beat the struggling visitors at Stratford School.

Stratford HC v Leicester 11th February 2017 1 of 3

Alex Byrd scored twice for Stratford with James Huggins and Mark Leary also on target.

Stratford visit third-placed Chesterfield on Saturday.

See this week’s Herald for a hockey round-up.