Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt visits Warwick Hospital

JEREMY Hunt was at Warwick Hospital earlier today, Wednesday.

The hospital has not released many details about the Secretary of State for Health’s visit other than to say he spent time talking to staff and hear first-hand about their experiences, and find out more about some of the work of the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Warwick is facing the prospect of more pressures on some of its services with changes planned at neighbouring hospitals in Redditch and Banbury, which serve the western and eastern parts of Stratford district.

Mr Hunt had visited the Alex hospital in Redditch on Tuesday.