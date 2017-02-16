Stratford AC youngsters end cross-country season in style

STRATFORD AC’s junior cross country athletes created club history yet again at Aldersley Stadium, Wolverhampton, with two individual age group winners and another overall third place finish, following their highest-ever points total of 6,110 for a single match.

It was only last year that the Stratford AC registered its first individual race winner, and now, a year on, Alex Adams has been crowned the overall under-11 boys’ champion having won all five races through the season, and Georgie Campbell has become the overall U15 girls’ champion, winning three individual races through the season.

The overall team has improved its performance too. Although Stratford AC finished in third place for the second consecutive season, they did not concede ground to the leaders when a greater number of gaps in the squad on some individual race days are taken into account. Most notably though, further distance — over 1,700 more points — was achieved compared to the fourth place team.

The West Midland Young Athletes’ Cross Country League champions are Wolverhampton & Bilston, who narrowly edged out Rugby & Northampton in a thrilling final day.

Full round-up of Stratford AC’s runners performances in this week’s Herald.