Armed robbery in Studley – woman threatened at knifepoint

WARWICKSHIRE Police is investigating an armed robbery in Studley in which a woman was threatened at knife point. The robbery happened just before 7am Wednesday 15th February, when a man went into Tesco Express in Alcester Road, Studley threatened the female member of staff and stole cash from two tills.

The member of staff was not physically injured but was very shaken by the incident.

The offender is described as a white man of medium build who was wearing a black beanie hat, grey jacket and light coloured trousers. He was carrying a green carrier bag which contained the stolen cash, and made off towards an alleyway near the store.

Officers have made local enquiries and are studying CCTV footage.

They would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Tesco Express this morning or has any information which would help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their website www.crimestopppers-uk.org quoting incident 44 of 15 February.