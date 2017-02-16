Wildmoor Spa extend tennis league sponsorship

TENNIS

STRATFORD-BASED Wildmoor Spa and Health Club has extended its sponsorship of the South Warwickshire & District Summer Tennis League until 2019.

The league, which covers South Warwickshire and parts of Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, holds its AGM next week with a near-record entry of 47 teams expected.

The league, which has six divisions, has announced a new three-year deal with Anthony Bird from Alcester Road-based Wildmoor Spa and Health Club to continue its previous three-year sponsorship.

The AGM will be held on Tuesday, 21st February, at Bidford Bowling Club, Salford Road, Bidford-on-Avon.

The league will be running a Junior League for its 14th season. Beginning in March, a month earlier than the senior league, it will have 16 teams split into four pools.

The Wildmoor Spa League will also donate £100 to the charity of choice of the team that wins the Charity Cup final played between the winners of the summer and winter league. The Charity Cup final, organised by league secretary Corin Bishop, will be played on Sunday, 3rd September at the Wildmoor Spa and Health Club courts alongside the Summer League annual presentations.

Summer League president, Tony King of Alcester, has once again promised financial backing for the Charity Cup final and Junior Cup final which will be held alongside each other at Wildmoor Spa.

The ball sponsors for the Charity Cup, Junior Cup final and junior semi-final play-offs are once again Inspire2Coach, based at Warwick University.

All clubs wishing to enter the league in 2017 are required to send a representative to next week’s AGM.

For further details, contact the league secretary on 01789 778357 or email swastennis@aol.com.