Town score two late goals to stun Biggleswade

TWO goals from corners in the last seven minutes of normal time gave Stratford Town a crucial 2-1 win at Langford Road on Tuesday evening, writes Bryan Hale.

With Guy Clark and Barry Fitzharris suspended, the two Kidderminster loanees George Forsyth and James Hancocks were called into the starting line-up.

In other changes from the Cirencester game, Jean Kalenda and Mike Taylor came in for Jamie Spencer and Ben Stephens as Carl Adams opted for a 4-3-3 formation.

The game was slow to get going, but the first chance fell to Biggleswade in the tenth minute when Nicholas Bignall headed narrowly over from a Rhys Hoenes corner.

And as the Waders began to look the more threatening of the two sides, it was Bignall who was involved again with a bullet header from a Craig Daniel cross which was kept out by a brilliant reflex save from Town keeper Niall Cooper.

In a rare Town attack, Will Grocott had a decent effort comfortably held by the Waders keeper Ian Brown low to his right, but half-time was reached with the game still goalless.

Town were noticeably more lively after the break and a Grocott free-kick almost caught Brown out as Taylor went for it but failed to make any contact.

Then in the 67th minute Justin Marsden exchanged passes with Grocott to let fly with a fierce right-footer from 20 yards out which was heading for the top corner until it was spectacularly tipped over by Brown.

But it all looked to be going wrong for Town five minutes later when Cooper and Kalenda collided as they went to deal with a cross from Hoenes and the ball ricocheted into the empty net to give Biggleswade the lead.

But with eight minutes to go, Town forced a corner on the left and when Grocott’s delivery dropped into the six-yard box it was forced in by Taylor for the equaliser.

And three minutes later, another Grocott corner this time from the right was met by a glancing header from Liam Francis to send Town back home along the A14 with three vital points.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Dan Summerfield, James Hancocks, James Fry (c), Jean Kalenda (Jamie Spencer 78), Liam Francis, Simeon Tulloch (Charlie Faulkner 89), George Forsyth, Mike Taylor, Will Grocott, Justin Marsden (Ben Stephens 78).