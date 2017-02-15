Alcester’s getting to grips with litter

ALCESTER has its fair share of litter problems, but thanks to the Litter Free Alcester group of volunteers they have people prepared to do something about it.

Litter Free Alcester will begin the 2017 Spring Clean at the Jubilee Centre, off St Faith’s Road, Alcester on 4th March at 10 am to 12 noon. They are hoping that as many volunteers as possible will come and join them and that the rest of the community gets the message that dropping litter is ‘simply not on’.

Susan Juned, spokesperson from the group said: “This clean-up will show others that we care about the future of our local environment. What is good about working together like this is it creates a sense of community and shows our pride in Alcester.”

The Litter Free Alcester clean up takes place at:

Location: Jubilee Centre, St Faith’s Road, Alcester

Date: March 4th 2017

Time: 10 am to 12 noon