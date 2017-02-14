Temporary library opens in Stratford

A TEMPORARY library venue is up and running in Stratford-upon-Avon as Warwickshire County Council ensures access to the service for users while the main library is closed for essential refurbishment.

Stratford-upon-Avon Library, in Henley Street, will be closed until the summer and during the closure alternative arrangements have been made in MarketSpace within the same building as the ArtsHouse on Rother Street.

The temporary site, rented from Stratford Town Trust, opened last Monday. Customers have been enjoying most services normally available from the main library plus an additional free service to request any items – books, DVDs or audiobooks which are available in the Warwickshire County Council stock.

Other services on offer include free public access to two computers and free WiFi, free Rhymetime and Storystomp sessions, daily newspapers and the concessionary travel service. Opening hours remain the same.

When the main library opens in the summer it will also house the Registration Service and will open for longer opening hours.