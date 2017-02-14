Brooks’ hat-trick sends Stratford Town Youth out of cup

STRATFORD Town Youth’s hopes of retaining the MFYL League Cup were dashed by a bigger, stronger and more experienced Rushall Olympic side on Monday evening, writes Bryan Hale.

After two earlier postponements due to Rushall’s ground being waterlogged, this fourth round tie was moved to the DCS and after another postponement last Thursday was switched to Town’s 3G pitch.

And Town got off to the worst possible start as Rushall took the lead in only the sixth minute when their leading scorer Ryan Brooks let fly with a thunderous right footer from 20 yards out, which rocketed past Town keeper Scott Martin.

Barely 60 seconds later, Brooks doubled their lead with another unstoppable long-range effort, and when he completed his hat-trick to put Rushall 3-0 up with a bullet header in the 20th minute it looked as if the tie was already beyond Town’s reach.

But at last they settled down and began to work their way back into the game giving the Rushall defence some uncomfortable moments with their neat passing football.

Harry Hartin fired narrowly over with their best attempt yet on the half hour mark, and they gave themselves a glimmer of hope by pulling a goal back a minute before half-time when Kier Mallen’s trickery on the left set up an opening for Dylan Parker, who hit a low drive into the bottom corner from eight yards out.

It was the prolific Parker’s 25th goal of a season which has already seen him feature in Carl Adams’first-team squad.

If Town could have got the next goal it might have been a different outcome, but instead Rushall were immediately into their stride after the interval and inside a minute Simeon Paisley had lashed in Rushall’s fourth.

Town continued to press forward in what was now a pretty even game with Jamie Ford heading narrowly over from a Hartin free-kick, but Rushall put the result beyond with 20 minutes to go when Josh Selvey headed in from a right wing corner.

To their credit, Stratford never gave up with George Kirby shooting inches over and Mallen going equally close soon after, and as the game headed into its closing ten minutes Hartin surged through the middle to curl an exquisite chip over the advancing keeper to make the final scoreline 5-2.

But those opening 20 minutes ultimately proved decisive, and Rushall deservedly progressed into the quarter-finals and an away tie at Evesham United.