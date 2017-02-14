B&Q to apply for new Stratford lease despite demolition plan

DIY giant B&Q is applying for a new lease for its store at the Maybird Shopping Centre, despite Stratford District Council an application to demolish the unit last year.

Back in September there was anger from some in the town as the District Council approved an application by The Capital Hill Partnership to demolish the B&Q building and replace it with three new units.

Within the application the owners explained that the work was needed to bring that section of the Maybird Centre up to the same standards as the rest of the units on the site.

The decision was criticised by many who felt the loss of B&Q following the closure of Homebase in 2014, would be a huge blow to the town.

Though the long-term future of B&Q at the Maybird still looks bleak, the application for a short-term lease at the site indicates the company are not ready to leave yet.

A spokesperson for B&Q said: “Our B&Q colleagues remains committed to serving customers in Stratford. We’ll do whatever it takes for us to stay in Stratford and continue to provide our customers with a DIY store that offers a one-stop-shop for all their home improvement needs.

“In the short-term, we are negotiating a temporary renewal of our existing lease, and are also looking for a more permanent solution in Stratford.”