Zviwuya Masekesa, aged 20, of Alfred Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, has been charged with Possession of a controlled drug of Class A (heroin) and possession of a controlled drug of Class A (crack cocaine).

The charge relates to an incident at a house on Coleridge Close, Stratford-upon-Avon on 2nd December 2016.

Masekesa will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 21st February 2017.