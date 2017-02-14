Town boss to unleash new signings on Biggleswade

LAST weekend’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division postponement at Dunstable has forced Stratford Town boss Carl Adams to wait patiently before unleashing his trio of new signings.

The wait is almost over, with James Hancocks, George Forsyth and Emmitt Delfouneso all set to feature for Town against Biggleswade Town on Tuesday night.

Full-back Hancocks and midfielder Forsyth both signed on loan from Kidderminster last week, while Delfouneso returns to the club after stints with Highgate United and Rugby Town.

Adams was left frustrated by Saturday’s postponement, but he is hoping it will mean they are “raring to go” against a Biggleswade side enjoying an excellent run of recent form.

“It was annoying not have played on Saturday, but these things happen,” said the Town manager.

“Maybe the day off will have done the lads a bit of good and they should be raring to go on Tuesday night against a strong and purposeful Biggleswade side.

“They are in great form at the minute and this will be a tough test for us but I’m hoping that our lads respond as well as they did at Chesham a few weeks ago.

“If they do, then we may well leave with a decent result and can then look forward to welcoming the league leaders (Chippenham) to the DCS on Saturday.”

Town will be without suspended duo Guy Clark and Gary Fitzharris for the trip to Langford Road.