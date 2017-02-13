Youth vote on key issues that matter to them

TACKLING racism, mental health issues and having the right to the living wage are just some of the key results young people from across Warwickshire have voted most prominent in this year’s VOX and Youth Parliament elections.

On Thursday 9th February – at Shire Hall, Warwick – young people gathered from across Warwickshire schools to see the results of 13,902 votes cast by them to choose the issues they considered most important in order to instruct the new members of Youth Parliament and VOX the areas to take forward over the coming year. The top issues identified by young people were:

• Mental Health – Have a greater input into how young people are supported by mental health services.

• Living Wage – Everyone should be paid at least the Living Wage.

• Tackling racism and religious discrimination – Improve education about the dangers of discrimination, all young people should work together to combat racism and other forms of discrimination

• Services for Young People – Increase services and opportunities for young people.

• Votes at 16 – Lower the voting age to 16 for all public elections.

• Environment – Improve education about the environment and make people aware how they can protect the environment to reduce climate change.

• Equality and Diversity – Particularly for LGBT and Rights.

• Youth Employment and apprenticeships – Increase opportunities for employment and apprenticeships for young people.

• Curriculum for Life – Having an input in our education and curriculum for life.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “We feel it is vitally important that our youth get the chance to be involved in the democratic process and have the chance to put their own views across. Both Members of Youth Parliament and VOX members are relatable to the younger generation, helping to give others someone whom they can discuss and relate to in their issues.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see so many people take part and we wish to thank all of those who took part in the elections this year. It is always refreshing to see so many young people get involved with and engaged by politics.”