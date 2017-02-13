Take your seat for new-look Shakespeare Lunch

TICKETS for this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Lunch on Saturday, 22nd April, are now on sale at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s box office.

The lunch at The Crowne Plaza in Stratford follows the traditional parade to Holy Trinity Church.

It is being organised by Alan Haigh, who says he’s looking forward to staging this longstanding not-for-profit community event that will celebrate Shakespeare and the people and the institutions of Stratford.

“As usual there will be distinguished guests and speakers and I hope that the majority of those attending the lunch this year will be from Stratford. So far ticket sales have been encouraging,” Alan said.

The tickets for the lunch will cost £45 per head, and can be purchased at the RSC’s box office in Stratford. You will be asked to provide your name and e-mail address so that you can be contacted later to discuss any dietary and seating requirements.

“The ballroom at The Crowne Plaza can seat up to 500 people. Guests will receive a glass of Champagne on arrival and then sit down to enjoy a three-course meal. The main event will, of course, be the presentation of the Pragnell Prize, recognising an outstanding contribution to Shakespeare’s legacy and there will be a number of other guest speakers as usual,” said Alan.

At this year’s luncheon, which is supported by the Stratford Herald, television presenter Quentin Willson will compere the event and the Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Juliet Short will welcome the guests.

To buy tickets visit: www.rsc.org.uk For more information contact Alan via email alan@birthdaylunch.co.uk