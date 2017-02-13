CCTV released after car vandalised

A CCTV image has been released of someone police would like to speak to following an incident of vandalism in Henley-in-Arden.
The back window of a silver Mercedes was smashed while it was parked on High Street in the town.
It happened some time between 3pm on Friday, 13th January, and 8.15am the following morning.
Police would like to speak to the individual in the picture as it is believed they were in the area at the time and may have information regarding the incident.
If you have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 93 of 14th January.