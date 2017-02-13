Weekend football round-up

SHIPSTON Excelsior and Alcester Town had to settle for a point apiece following an action-packed 1-1 draw at London Road on Saturday.

The visitors started well and their pressure was rewarded when a Goodhall shot was steered in by Matt Layton.

Shipston got a grip on the game and drew level from the penalty spot. A cross was adjudged to have hit player-manager Danny Janes’ arm and Jake Harris slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

Both sides went close to finding an equaliser, but neither could fine one as an end-to-end game finished level.

FC Stratford were edged out 3-2 by Coventrians at Holbrooks Lane. Dale Wigmore, Joseph Smith and Liam Connolly got the goals for Coventrians, cancelling out FC Stratford strikes from Jay Tilbury and an own goal.

In Midland League Division One, Studley kept their first clean sheet of the season as they eased to victory over rock-bottom Southam United.

Josh Westwood struck twice in a win which sees Studley climb out of the division’s bottom two.

Matt Dorgan and Gareth Evans were also on target in a game the home side dominated from start to finish.

Karl Douglas, Thomas Ellis and Robert Ellis got the goals as Racing Club Warwick went down 3-1 at Chelmsley.

