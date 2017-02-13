Archers actress Sara Coward dies

The much-loved local actress Sara Coward died yesterday at a Leamington palliative care home after a battle with cancer.

Following a mastectomy two years ago, Sara found a lump in her neck and was last year told the cancer was terminal.

Sara had played the part of Caroline Sterling in Radio 4’s The Archers since 1977, and also regularly appeared on the theatre stage.

The Alcester-based actress was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Samaritans, and did everything from fundraising to manning the phones for the Stratford branch.

Late last year, knowing that she did not have long to live, she launched a kindness campaign, Sm:)e, from her hospice bed. Her simple wish was that participants post photos of themselves smiling and think about spreading kindness to others. Launching Sm:)e, she said: “Make someone feel good today just by being kind. This can be as easy as simply sm:)ing at people, or doing something more to help them in some way. And finding out how good you feel as a result.”

