Residents petition to keep defibrillator outside

THE 400th resident in Henley-in-Arden, today (Monday 13th February), has signed a petition to help the town keep its 24-hour public-access defibrillator in its current High Street location.

The defibrillator, in the entrance alcove to Co-Op, was funded by residents, through the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Committee and the Henley District Community First Responders (CFR).

The town’s first public access defibrillator was unveiled by Diane Lee, Assistant Chief Executive of West Midlands Ambulance Service, on 13th July 2013.

But the Co-Op’s head office, a new defibrillator now has to be installed inside the store, and the existing defibrillator will be returned to CFR.

To sign the petition visit https://www.tfaforms.com/4601325

For the full article, see page 5 of the Herald, of Thursday 9th February.