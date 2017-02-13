Man waves machete in Bidford High Street

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man waved a machete in stopped traffic in High Street, Bidford last Thursday.

Several vehicles were stuck in the street. One of the drivers got out of his vehicle and waved a machete while threatening one of the other drivers present.

The flow of the traffic then cleared and the offender managed to move his vehicle through and left the area while still shouting at the other driver.

The offender is believed to have driven a black Renault Clio. Between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Thursday.

The incident number is 0387 09/02/2017. Anyone that saw this incident take place or may know the drivers involved are asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the incident number.