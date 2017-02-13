UPDATED: Man died in serious crash on Fosse Way

AN 81-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene of a serious three-car crash on Friday (10th February). The crash happened shortly after 12.50pm, on the A429 Fosse Way, near to Aston Magna – and closed a stretch of the road from Tredington roundabout to Moreton-in-Marsh for several hours.

A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: “I can confirm that an 81-year-old man from Salisbury, Wiltshire, died at the scene of an accident on the A429 Fosse Way on Friday.”

The spokeswoman said that the man’s 89-year-old wife was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire’s trauma unit, by Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

A family were travelling in a 4×4-type car. A man and a woman, believed to be in their 30s, and an 18-month-old child, were not believed to be seriously injured.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “They were ‘walking wounded’ and all three were taken by South Western Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital, with injuries that were not believed to be serious.”

The ambulance spokesman added that an elderly woman, who was driving a third car involved in the collision, was discharged at the scene by ambulance crews.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, from Strensham, was sent to the scene, along with an ambulance and paramedic area support officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service, and three ambulances and a rapid response car from South Western Ambulance Service.