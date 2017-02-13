Stratford Racecourse strikes sponsorship deal with Sky Bet

WITH just five weeks to go to the start of the new jumps season, which gets underway on Monday, 13th March, Stratford have announced a major partnership with Sky Bet, the first time the bookmakers have sponsored at the course.

There will be a number of valuable prizes on offer for the opening fixture, including the Sky Bet Juvenile Hurdle and Sky Bet ROA/ Racing Post Jackpot Handicap Hurdle, both of which carry prize funds of £10,000.

Should the winner of the latter race be owned by a member of the ROA (Racehorse Owners Association), then they will pick up an additional £2,000 under a joint initiative with the Racing Post.

In the lead-up to the meeting, Sky Bet and the racecourse will be running weekly competitions to win prizes including betting vouchers and tickets to the races. To get involved, just follow the course on Twitter and Facebook.