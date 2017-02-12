REVIEW The Lego Batman Movie

LEGO is nothing new. It’s been around in its plastic form since 1947.

Such is its continued popularity it has never been in need of experiencing a resurgence, but it has still enjoyed one in recent years.

The secret if its new ‘success’ has been its diversification, of sorts. More specifically the clever licensing agreements of its little plastic bricks with equally popular franchises such as Star Wars, Disney and DC Comics, among others.

So it was no surprise when, in 2014, Lego and its partners made the move into the lucrative world of children’s cinema.

And it is one of DC’s biggest names who gets the title role in the second of the Lego movies.

The Lego Batman Movie is loud and brash, just what you’d expect from Gotham City.

Children will enjoy the bad guy v good guy story; the parents will have got the parody, the mild innuendo. Both will see the underlying story of the importance of family and friends.

Out of the two full length Lego movies I have to say I preferred the first one: It was more about the Lego, one for the purists. In this one the building blocks were something of a by-product.

Batman may work alone but the Lego brand doesn’t, and the excitement is already building, pun intended!, as we await the next instalment.

The Lego Batman Movie is currently showing at the Stratford-upon-Avon Picturehouse.

Review by Chris Smith