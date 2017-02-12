Warwick is getting ready to flip pancakes in annual races

THE Mayor of Warwick will be starting the annual pancake races, organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick, on Tuesday 28th February.

Children from primary schools in the area, will keep a tradition alive by racing in Warwick’s Market Square.

Teams from six schools have entered this year and previous winners –Westgate School, are keen to hold on their trophies.

Adults are also invited to join in, with businesses already signing up. A team of four costs £10, with races starting at 1pm for Easter egg prizes.

The children’s races start at 1.30pm and will be cheered on by parents, classmates and spectators.

This year’s event is supported by Tesco, who are providing the prize eggs and pancakes.

The Globe will supply hot pancakes; and Thomas Lloyd, in the Market Square, will be brewing hot driinks to keep the crowds warm.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team and cream eggs given out to the children.

Rotary Club organiser, Jackie Crampton, said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive. Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshal the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”

Let us know if you are holding a pancake race, in the Stratford-on-Avon District, by calling the Herald newsdesk on 01789 412819, or e-mailing news@stratford-herald.com