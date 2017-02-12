Stratford AC’s Pozzi storms to British 60m hurdles title

STRATFORD AC’s Andrew Pozzi retained his 60m hurdles hurdles title on the first day of the British Athletics Indoor Team Trials in Sheffield.

The 24-year-old clocked a time of 7.44 in the heats to break the stadium record before coming home a clear winner in the final in a time of 7.51, securing his spot for next month’s European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

“I’m elated to be running these types of times with quite big flaws and being displeased with it so I’m made up with the times and hopefully they’ll continue to drop,” he said.

“The main aim is to win in Belgrade, now I have quite a quick time to my name and there is more (to come) but it’s about winning medals now.

“I feel like training is really coming together and my routine is actually beginning to resemble that of a normal athlete, so I feel like I’m starting to produce what has been there for the last four or five years.”