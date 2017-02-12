Stratford singer among TV talent show finalists

A STRATFORD man has reached the semi finals of a TV talent search to find the cast of a new nationwide Take That musical.

Last night (Saturday), saw the final five bands compete for a place in next week’s semi-finals of BBC One’s Let It Shine – and one of the performers, Harry Brown, is from Stratford-upon-Avon.

Harry, from the town, is one of the five members that helps make up Iron Sun, along with Alexis Gerred, Matt Knight, Clinton Elvis and Jordan Harvey, who are all competing to win the talent show, which is created by Take That singer Gary Barlow.

Barlow is also a judge on the show, joined by former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue.

In the first round of auditions, solo acts had to get through the ‘Starway’. Each judge has a maximum of 5 stars to give each act, giving them a total score out of 20. To get through, they had to score at least 15 stars.

After three shows 30 acts made it through and in episode 5, the 40 remaining singers were put into groups of 8. Here, they each collaborated with a famous artist, including Mel C and Kaiser Chiefs, with three members of each group being eliminated.

Then last night the five remains bands became four as they head into next week’s semi finals.

Five young men will make it to the end to be crowned the Let It Shine victors. And they’ll join brand new Take That musical The Band, which will begin rehearsals in July 2017 before hitting the road and touring nationwide all the way up to June 2018.

