Cold weather warning issued

RESIDENTS in South Warwickshire are being advised to take extra precautions as colder weather sweeps across the area this week.
NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is warning that prolonged periods of cold weather can be dangerous, especially for the very young, very old or those with chronic diseases.
The Met Office has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert for the South Warwickshire area and is urging caution during the severe weather conditions which could mean temperatures of 2°C and/or widespread ice and heavy snow.
Dr David Spraggett, Chair of NHS South Warwickshire CCG, said: “The cold weather is a killer and can take its toll on your body, particularly if you are more susceptible to illness because you are elderly or have a long-term medical condition.
“So, we are urging the most vulnerable to take a few simple precautions to protect themselves from the cold – as it could save their life.”
He continued: “Keep yourself warm in and outdoors. If you take regular medications, make sure you have sufficient supplies and remedies to treat yourself when you are becoming unwell. Ensure that you have access to help and support when you may need it.
“It is important for everyone to think about how the bad weather may affect friends and family, particularly if they are older or very young or have pre-existing health conditions.
“It only takes a few simple measures to protect yourself and your family from winter-related illnesses and incidents. People can keep warm and healthy by following our five top tips.”
- Heat your home well: By setting your heating to the right temperature (between 18-21ºC) you can still keep your home warm and lower your bills. If you feel cold at night, use a hot water bottle or electric blanket – but never use both together. It is especially important if you’re at home all day.
- Eat well and have plenty of fluids: Food and water are vital sources of energy, and they help keep your body warm. Try to make sure you and your family have hot meals and drinks regularly throughout the day.
- Get a flu jab: You can get free flu jabs to protect against seasonal flu from your GP or local pharmacy if you are over 65, pregnant, or have a long-term condition.
- Look after yourself and others: On cold days try to avoid going outside. However, if you do need to go out, remember to wrap up warm and take care on slippery surfaces. If you have an older neighbour or relative, look out for them during the winter to make sure they are safe and well.
- Keep your medicine cabinet well stocked: If you’re on medication, make sure you get your repeat prescriptions in time so you don’t run out. If you haven’t already, talk to your GP practice about registering for Patient Online. Simply complete the paperwork and you’ll be able to request repeat prescriptions online as well as make GP appointments. Check to make sure you have enough over the counter remedies for coughs and colds so you don’t need to leave home unless you have to.