Cold weather warning issued

RESIDENTS in South Warwickshire are being advised to take extra precautions as colder weather sweeps across the area this week.

NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is warning that prolonged periods of cold weather can be dangerous, especially for the very young, very old or those with chronic diseases.

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert for the South Warwickshire area and is urging caution during the severe weather conditions which could mean temperatures of 2°C and/or widespread ice and heavy snow.

Dr David Spraggett, Chair of NHS South Warwickshire CCG, said: “The cold weather is a killer and can take its toll on your body, particularly if you are more susceptible to illness because you are elderly or have a long-term medical condition.

“So, we are urging the most vulnerable to take a few simple precautions to protect themselves from the cold – as it could save their life.”

He continued: “Keep yourself warm in and outdoors. If you take regular medications, make sure you have sufficient supplies and remedies to treat yourself when you are becoming unwell. Ensure that you have access to help and support when you may need it.

“It is important for everyone to think about how the bad weather may affect friends and family, particularly if they are older or very young or have pre-existing health conditions.

“It only takes a few simple measures to protect yourself and your family from winter-related illnesses and incidents. People can keep warm and healthy by following our five top tips.”