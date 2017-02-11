Stratford grind out victory over Sutton Coldfield

STRATFORD ground out a 14-13 victory over Sutton Coldfield in a tense Midlands 1 West encounter at Pearcecroft on Saturday.

Trailing 10-6 at half-time, centre Andy Conway scored a splendid solo try as the Black and Whites hit back to claim a narrow win.

Stratford’s other points came from two Jack Young penalties and one from Nath Geekie late on.

The win was Stratford’s ninth of the season and keeps them fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Dudley Kingswinford.

