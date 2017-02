STRATFORD-upon-Avon Boat Club Masters’ coxed four crew won the Open Coxed Fours event at Wycliffe Big Head of the River Race last Saturday.

The crew of Simon Skillings (stroke), Tim Lunel (3), Tim Hayter (2), Wallace Brown (bow), coxed by Jen Cary completed the four-and-a-half kilometre course in 18 minutes 32 seconds.

Cox Cary said: “It was a promising start to the season and particularly pleasing to beat so many good, younger crews from rival regional clubs.”