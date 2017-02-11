Reunion night hailed as big success

STRATFORD Town hosted a successful reunion night for the ex-players of Avon Borough and Avon Star, both former teams from the Leamington Saturday and Sunday leagues.

The evening saw a good turnout of former players enjoy a disco, food and a raffle.

“The night went very well,” said Stuart Dixon, former player and current Stratford Town FC director.

“There were a few who were not able to attend due to illness, but it was a great opportunity to catch up for all the players who were there.”

There are plans to run another reunion this June. For more details, telephone Bob Lynch on 07938 188042 or Graham Ullyat on 07860 252725.