THE M40 southbound in South Warwickshire, between junction 16 (Lapworth) and junction 15 (Longbridge Island) has long delays due to a fuel spillage, following a collision, this morning (Saturday 11th February).

Highways England advised at 9.30am, that road users should allow extra time to complete their journey plans if travelling in this direction and may wish to seek an alternative route.

The carriageway is currently being made safe and crews are hoping to re-open a lane shortly.