Warwick punters step up search for Cheltenham Festival winners

THE Grade 2 Betway Kingmaker Novices’ Chase is the highlight of Warwick’s Gentlemen’s and Kingmaker Chase Day on Saturday, as punters step up their search for clues to likely winners at next month’s Cheltenham Festival, writes David Hucker.

Past big race winners Finians Rainbow, Flagship Uberalles and Voy Por Ustedes all went on to become champion two-mile chasers, with 2010 victor Long Run taking the scalp of Denman in the following year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Just three runners lined up last year, with the race providing a real shock as 1-5 favourite L’Ami Serge was well and truly beaten by Violet Dancer.

Despite the result and small field, the form of the race still looks strong, as third-placed Fox Norton, who raced off an official rating of 148, has since progressed to a high of 161 and goes into the Festival as one of the leading British entries.

So, although this year’s contest also looks like having only a handful of runners, attracting just nine entries, there are some classy individuals amongst them, headed by the Paul Nicholls pair of Politologue and Frodon.

Although beaten on his last run, Politologue had won his previous two starts and holds an entry in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Festival. He could run at Kempton Park on Friday but, if lining up here, would be the one to beat, although Frodon would run also be a leading contender if turning out again six days after his last success at Musselburgh.

Course winner Overtown Express and Starchitect look the pick of the others

Warwick shares television coverage with Newbury and, as well as the big race, ITV4 will feature two others starting with the olbg.com Mares’ Hurdle (Registered as the Warwick Mares’ Hurdle) (Listed Race) over two miles and five furlongs, due off at 2.05pm.

There is a strong entry, including Bloody Mary, five times a winner in France, who made a successful British debut at Taunton before finishing third to Limini at last season’s Festival, form which would entitle her to go close in this contest. She has an alternative engagement at Huntingdon today but, if turning up at Warwick, looks the one to be on.

In her absence, Paul Nicholls could hold the key, having entered both Jessber’s Dream, runner-up to Flute Bowl in the race last year, and the consistent Lifeboat Mona, a winner of six of her nine races under Rules, including a National Hunt Flat Race over the course back in November 2014

Jessber’s Dream was bought out of Harry Fry’s stable by Ditcheat Thoroughbreds in November and has yet to score for Nicholls after two races.

She is also entered at Exeter on Sunday, whereas this is the only entry of the week for Lifeboat Mona, who has seen her official rating climb to 144 after a three-length win in a similar race at Sandown Park last month.

Also on television is the Warwick Castle Handicap Chase over two-and-a-half miles and Welsh trainer Evan Williams is responsible for five of the entries, the pick of which look to be the consistent pair of On The Road and Tornado In Milan, both of whom missed an engagement at Ludlow on Wednesday.

Class horse of the race is Vibrato Valtat, who beat Top Gamble in the Kingmaker Chase two years ago, although he has a big burden to carry with 11-12 as he reverts to handicap company.

The meeting kicks off at 1.30pm with the racinguk.com Novices’ Hurdle in which a number of the entries also have possible engagements elsewhere over the weekend but, if declared to run here, Crievehill will find the opposition not as daunting as when finishing behind the useful pair of Neon Wolf and Elgin at Haydock Park.

Judges of the best dressed gentlemen competition will be looking for the best sported blazers, top hats and vibrant trousers, with prizes up for grabs including a BMW 4 Series Coupe for a weekend, courtesy of Rybrook, annual family passes to Warwick Castle and vouchers for the Warwickshire Golf and Country Club.

“This is the perfect opportunity for gents to dress up in their absolute finest clothing and be in with a chance of securing some great prizes,” said general manager Andre Klein.

“I’m sure the judges on the day will have a tough time in picking the best dressed man as, in previous years, everyone has really got into the spirit which has made for a fun afternoon. Of course, it’s by no means is it compulsory to dress up!”

Gates open at 11.30am, two hours before the first race, and there is a range of packages and private boxes available, starting from £95 per person.

Further information and ticket details can be found at www.warwickracecourse.co.uk