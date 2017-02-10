Stratford-upon-Avon drug gang jailed over 80 years

TWENTY one people have been sentenced today, Friday, following an investigation into the organised supply of crack cocaine and heroin from Wolverhampton into Kidderminster and Stratford-upon-Avon.

The drugs are estimated to have been worth £300,000 in total and were supplied between September 2013 and December 2014.

Today’s sentencing at Warwick Crown Court was the culmination of a complex 18-month investigation led by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit of Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.Operation Southall uncovered the workings of an organised crime group which was coordinating the supply of the Class A drugs across county borders.

Detective Sergeant Kris Shore said: “This was a highly-motivated and organised scheme to pedal misery for gain.

“They were sophisticated in their operation using various means to bring drugs into Stratford and Kidderminster, including the use of the rail network and rotating couriers, that they thought would keep the police from their doors.

“They were wrong and today’s sentences reflect the hard work and determination of the investigators to protect communities served by Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police from this sort of exploitation, the harm it causes to the drug users and the resulting crime committed to fund drug habits.”

Among those sentenced were seven people from Stratford and one from Bidford.

They were:

James Paul Kesterton, aged 35, from Masons Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to six years and eight months for each of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroic and crack cocaine) to run concurrently and one year in prison for a money laundering offence, also to run concurrently.

William Simon Wells, aged 45, from Lodge Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to four years and eight months for each of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) to run concurrently.

Kelly Traynor, aged 35, from Childs Close, Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to four years and eight months for each of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) to run concurrently.

Peter John Goodwin, aged 44, from Bidford-on-Avon, who was was sentenced to four years for each of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) to run concurrently.

Vincenzo Alexander Bottone, aged 46, from Holbrook Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to three years and eight months for each of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) to run concurrently.

Tabatha Hickman, aged 43, from the Birmingham Road area of Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

Robert Stefan Edwards, aged 51, from South Green Drive, Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to six months in prison for an offence relating to as occupier /owner of a property permitted/allowed the supply of Class A drugs from the property but he was released due to time spent on electronic tagging prior to trial.

Terry Morris, aged 47, from Clopton Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, who was sentenced to three months in prison for an offence relating to one count of as occupier /owner of a property permitted/allowed the supply of Class A drugs from the property but he was released due to time spent on electronic tagging prior to trial.

Thirteen other people from Wolverhampton, Dudley and London were jailed for between ten months and 20 years.

Among them was Michael Morlan Porter, aged 32, from Adey Road, Wolverhampton, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in total for four counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), assault, false imprisonment, an offence relating to being in possession of a mobile phone whilst in prison, and a money laundering offence.