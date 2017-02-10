Town boss Adams fuming over lack of loyalty

STRATFORD Town boss Carl Adams has accused Kieren Westwood of showing “no loyalty” after the defender left the club for Stourbridge this week.

The left-back’s departure could not have come at a worse time for Town, who are in danger of being drawn into a relegation scrap following Saturday’s defeat to struggling Cirencester.

Adams had hoped to keep Westwood at the club until the end of the season, when the 21-year-old plans to move to America to begin a two-year scholarship.

But Westwood, who won two player of the season awards last May, has decided to see out the season with the Glassboys after making what he called a “very hard decision.”

However, the switch has left a bitter taste in Adams’ mouth and he said: “I’m very disappointed he’s walked out on a club that’s been there for him.

“He has shown no loyalty and I feel he’s turned his back on the club. Myself and all his team-mates are upset with him.

“He’d already told us he’s going to America in the summer and I was fine with that, it’s a lifetime opportunity for him.

“But we’re shocked he’s walked out on us at this stage of the season for 12 games somewhere else.

“He said it was a very tough decision, but I felt his decision was easy and that was to help the club that’s been there for him for the past few years for our remaining 13 games.

“I laughed when he said he loved the club. What love has he shown walking away from the club like this?

“The fans need to know he’s turned his back on us for a little bit of glory.”

Westwood joined Stratford in September 2015 and quickly established himself as the club’s main left-back.

The youngster instantly became a fan favourite at the DCS Stadium thanks to his boundless energy and vicious left foot, so it was of little surprise that Westwood spoke about his love for the club’s supporters following his exit.

“I have a lot of love for the Stratford fans,” he said.

“Since joining the club they have been nothing but positive and supportive towards me and I can’t thank them enough for the way they’ve treated me. Even since leaving they’ve continued their support for me and my career.”

And while Westwood said he found it hard to leave Stratford, he said once Stourbridge came calling, it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

He added: “With Stourbridge’s current league position, chance of promotion and the exposure they’ve had due to their FA Cup run, I felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“It’s with great sadness that it meant leaving Stratford. It was a very hard decision to leave.

“I appreciate the chances Carl has given me at Stratford since I joined, and wish him well for the rest of the season.

“The decision to leave was a short-term rather than a long-term one. I do have the opportunity to move to the USA, but things change so quickly in football and you never know what will happen next season.”

Town supporters will hold plenty of fond memories of Westwood, probably none more so than his heroics at Leamington on Boxing Day, when his stunning long-range strike in the closing minutes earned ten-man Town a draw, which at the time felt more like a win.

Westwood’s exit comes just two months after the departure of top scorer Richard Gregory, who signed for local rivals Leamington at the start of December.