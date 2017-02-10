Serious crash closes Fosse Way

By -
0
1760
The Fosse Way is closed from the Tredington roundabout. Photo: Twitter/Shipston SNT

A SERIOUS crash closed the Fosse Way between Tredington and Moreton-in-Marsh earlier today, Friday, police have said.

It happened at around 2pm this afternoon, but the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

MORE TO FOLLOW