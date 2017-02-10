VIDEO: Stratford traffic summit

HUNDREDS gathered at Stratford-upon-Avon ArtsHouse last night for the presentation of the town’s long awaited transport strategy.

What is Stratford’s fourth Transport Summit, was chaired by Nadhim Zahawi MP who outlined the proposals aimed at reducing town centre congestion and pollution and encouraging more people to walk or cycle into Stratford.

The 31-page strategy aimed to show how the town would cope with future development and how the historic core of Stratford would be protected.

And those who weren’t able to get along can see how the discussions panned out with our video from the night, including the opening speeches from Mr Zahawi and Cllr Robert Vaudry, portfolio holder for infrastructure at Stratford District Council.

Cllr Robert Vaudry ran through the strategy outlining aspects such as the proposed southern, western and eastern relief roads, plans to upgrade the town’s park and ride offering and a shared use scheme for the town centre.

Following the presentation a question-and-answer session was held, with residents expressing strong opinions about several aspects of the plan.

See full report and reaction in next week’s Herald.