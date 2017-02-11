New location for Stratford’s popular Christmas markets

A THREE-DAY Christmas Market will be held in Stratford from Friday, 1st, to Sunday, 3rd December.

The themed market held throughout the town will, however, mean the closure all weekend of Bridge Street, Henley Street, Meer Street, Wood Street, Rother Street from the American Fountain to the NCP Car Park, and Greenhill Street.

Stratford Town Council also decided at a meeting this week that the Thursday markets — held in the run up to Christmas — will still go ahead but they will be moved off Bridge Street to Waterside.

They were moved back onto Bridge Street two years ago after proving unsuccessful when relocated first to Henley Street and then Waterside.

Most councillors believed the three-day market would be a welcome addition to the town as it would bring extra footfall and money into the local economy but others sought reassurance about the effect of the road closures on buses, delivery vehicles and emergency vehicles.

The size and scale of the new market has yet to be decided, but the plan does have the support of Stratford District Council and Stratforward.