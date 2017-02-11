Hospital fundraising goes off with a bang!

The handover earlier this month was attended by chairman of Kenilworth Round Table, Mark Yallop, vice-chairman Martin Turner, Judy Ledger, founder and chief executive of Baby Lifeline, Sara Ledger, research and clinical development manager at Baby Lifeline, and Mel Crockett, head of midwifery at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and deputy head of midwifery, Michelle Waterfall. (Submitted photo)

THE  maternity department at Warwick Hospital has been presented with new equipment. Bilirubinometers are used to check for jaundice in babies.

They have been funded by the charity Baby Lifeline, as part of its £5million Monitoring for Mums nationwide maternity appeal, with money raised by Kenilworth Round Table at its annual fireworks night.

The group has raised £30,000 for the hospital in six years.

Mel Crockett, head of midwifery at the hospital, said: “The new equipment will be a great way to help parents in both the post-natal and community setting to avoid having to come into hospital for unnecessary blood tests and anxious waits for results to come available.”