Hospital fundraising goes off with a bang!

THE maternity department at Warwick Hospital has been presented with new equipment. Bilirubinometers are used to check for jaundice in babies.

They have been funded by the charity Baby Lifeline, as part of its £5million Monitoring for Mums nationwide maternity appeal, with money raised by Kenilworth Round Table at its annual fireworks night.

The group has raised £30,000 for the hospital in six years.

Mel Crockett, head of midwifery at the hospital, said: “The new equipment will be a great way to help parents in both the post-natal and community setting to avoid having to come into hospital for unnecessary blood tests and anxious waits for results to come available.”