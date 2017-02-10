Shakespeare to support Stratford’s Women’s Refuge

SHAKESPEARE’S women take centre stage at New Place in Stratford on Valentine’s Day to help raise for the town’s refuge for women.

This free event is going to be a staged reading of ten monologues and soliloquies from Shakespeare’s women, which will be read aloud in ‘The Mind’s Eye’ circle at Shakespeare’s New Place.

Invited readers include guests from the Royal Shakespeare Company, King Edward VI School, Stratford Girls’ Grammar and the Shakespeare Institute.

Through the events staged around Valentine’s Day each year, V-Day raises awareness for women and families in bringing an end to domestic violence to support those organisations within the community that help women and children.

The one day only event begins at 4 pm and lasts for an hour to coincide with other events taking place around the world.

Members of the public are invited to join the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust team at New Place for free and any donations made on the day will be used to support the women’s refuge in Stratford.

http://www.refuge.org.uk/what-we-do/our-services/refuges/save-our-stratford-upon-avon-refuge/