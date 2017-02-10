Janes says Alcester need to be more ruthless

DANNY Janes says his Alcester Town side must be more ruthless if they are to stand any chance of claiming victory against Shipston Excelsior this weekend.

Janes was left frustrated by his side following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with AFC Solihull and the player-boss is expecting big improvements for the game at London Road. “We have a very tough game against a Shipston side who are having a great season,” said Janes.

“If we are not ruthless against them we will be punished.

“It’s a big game for us, we need to demonstrate that we can beat the teams at the top. “We have matched all of them, but have been on the wrong side of results and it’s time we addressed that.

“We’ve got some excellent players at the club and the signings of Matt Chambers and Danny Byford signify the direction the club is going.”

Shipston boss Steve Hedderman will also be expecting a big reaction, as his team were thrashed 5-1 by AFC Solihull last time out.