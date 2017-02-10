Stratford company fined £800,000 following worker’s death

A Stratford company has been ordered to pay more than £800,000 following the death of a worker at its premises on Masons Road in 2015.

49-year-old Mark Seward died after an incident at AGD Equipment on 27th May 2015 as he was testing a pressurised cylinder.

At an earlier hearing the court heard that Mr Seward was testing the cylinder after it had been repaired the previous day.

Mr Seward was kneeling down close to the pressurised canister when a valve exploded, inflicting serious head injuries on him.

A release valve, which should have prevented pressure building up to dangerous levels, was in the wrong position when the explosion occurred.

The company, which had previously pleaded guilty to three charges relating to breaches of the Health and Safety Act, was fined £800,000 by a judge at Warwick Crown Court today and ordered to pay £28,711 in costs.

For more on this story read next week’s Herald.