Warwickshire Hunt’s £5,000 air ambulance donation

AN American woman paid £1,100 for a day riding out with the Warwickshire Hunt on 2010 Burghley Horse Trials winner Lenamore.

It was one of a series of lots at an auction of promises that contributed to the hunt’s

£5,000 donation to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Theresa Sanders made a telephone bid from her home in the USA, and then flew over at the beginning of December and rode the 23-year-old grey, who has been a regular with the Warwickshire Hunt with owner Lexi Jackson since he retired from eventing.

The auction of promises was organised by a committee made up of Anni Aliboni, Sally Biddulph, Ginny Gilmore, Sarah Horner, Lexi Jackson, Hubert Keller, Carrie Tucker, Annabel Pope and Marcus Waley-Cohen.

Sam Butler, chairman of the Warwickshire Hunt, said: “We have supported the air ambulance for many years and will continue to do so. This cheque for £5,0000 raised by our members is in appreciation and recognition of the invaluable work provided by this service and its staff.”