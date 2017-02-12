Large rise in serious accidents on Warwickshire’s roads

New figures have revealed that the number of people killed or seriously injured in Road Traffic collisions in our region has risen dramatically in the past year.

The Department for Transport figures for the year ending September 2016, reveal that in Warwickshire there were 30 fatalities and 383 killed or seriously injured.

Figures for the same period in 2015 show there were 25 fatalities on the county’s roads and 278 people either killed or seriously injured.

This shows there was a 16 per cent increase in fatalities across the county and a concerning 27 per cent increase in collisions resulting in deaths or serious injuries.

The statistics from September 2015 to September 2016 show that 12 out of the 30 fatalities occurred on roads within Stratford District.

A spokesperson for the Safer Roads Partnership at Warwickshire Police, said: “Every road death is a tragedy and protecting people from harm remains our priority. Over the last ten years, road deaths have been on a general downward trend which is encouraging. However, this has flattened out and over recent years we have seen increases in those killed or seriously injured both nationally and locally.

“The reasons for this are varied; with more vehicles and people using our road network there is potentially a greater risk present. Fluctuations in the weather, fuel prices, reduction in public transport and many other factors can also contribute.

“Everything we do is informed by collision and casualty data, and we analyse five-year trends in order to gain a much fuller picture of the target groups that we need to be focusing on, rather than comparing year on year figures which can be affected by such fluctuations.

“Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police have a very strong road safety and casualty reduction strategy, and reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is a key priority.

“We have a dedicated road safety partnership that works closely with other agencies locally to ensure that road safety is a focus, through targeted education, engineering and enforcement activity.

“We will continue to work together with our communities and partners to make our roads safer.”