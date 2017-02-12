Ravenous zombies invade Alcester

A ravenous horde of flesh eating zombies invaded Alcester last week for the filming of a new horror series.

Crews from Alcester-based Pathogen Film Productions are currently putting the finishing touches to the first episode of Patient Zero, a zombie series filmed using locations in Stratford and Alcester.

Though the results were terrifying, these zombies weren’t the result of a devastating viral outbreak, but the hard work of a talented team of make-up and special effects artists.

Filming took place at The Holly Bush pub before a group of the undead made its way along the high street to the Admit One film memorabilia shop.

Kirsty Powel, part of the Pathogen Films team, said: “We had a really good day of filming, there were 24 zombies altogether and we shot a take-down scene, when the zombies have just raided a survivors camp.

“We had a good response from our call for people to come along and become the undead, they were all big fans of zombie films, it’s something some of them dream of being involved with. There was a really good atmosphere.

“We made sure residents knew what we were doing and Admit One put out their own warnings. Most of the zombies on Saturday were quite lightly made up, but we did have one with a syringe pumped gelatine wound.”

Kirsty said Pathogen Films are planning to hold the premier of Patient Zero in Alcester and are currently investigating possible venues.

The final scenes for the episode are set to be filmed later this month and following post production work the episode will be released in March.

The Pathogen Films team are planning to screen Patient Zero at Horror Cons and Comic Cons across the country later this year.