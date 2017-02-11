One in five cars fail service checks

JUST one of the five recently-serviced cars that were put under the microscope by Warwickshire Trading Standards had been serviced properly.

Five people who took advantage of the free checks last month, and only one of them had been carried out to a satisfactory standard, despite owners paying on average £306.

The trading standards expert vehicle examiner carried out lengthy and thorough checks on all the vehicles, and found was that some work had been carried out incorrectly, whilst other issues that should have been reported to the owner had not.

Problems included failing to notice faults on the steering mechanism and two cases where engine oil had been over-filled, which can cause engine damage, whilst failing to top up the coolant, which can lead to overheating.

All vehicle owners received written information on their car’s condition and some immediately returned to the garages where their vehicles had been serviced to have the problems rectified.

Trading Standards Officers will be using the intelligence gathered to carry out further enforcement work.

Garages that persistently fail to carry out adequate car services could face court action and be named and shamed.

Cllr John Horner,Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio Holder for community safety, said: “Most consumers are not car experts; they rely on their garage to carry a proper service so their vehicle remains both safe and roadworthy.”